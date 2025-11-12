Atria Investments Inc Has $359,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

