AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.84 and traded as low as $62.63. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 1,701 shares changing hands.

AtkinsRéalis Trading Down 3.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

