Atb Cap Markets Lifts Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$681.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$10.98.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.