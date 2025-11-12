AST SpaceMobile FY2025 EPS Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

ASTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 33.88% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $38,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

