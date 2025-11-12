Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. Assertio updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Assertio Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Assertio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Assertio from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assertio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of Assertio worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

