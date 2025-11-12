Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

