ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Shares Up 48.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Free Report) were up 48.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.67 and last traded at $115.0880. Approximately 133,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 124,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.54.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 470.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $357,000.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

