Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Aptiv worth $30,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 242.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,438 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $117,260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,489,000 after buying an additional 1,872,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

