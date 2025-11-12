Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 513.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 144.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $4,044,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

APTV stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

