Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 119,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.7% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

