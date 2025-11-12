Analyzing CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) & DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) and DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CSW Industrials and DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials 15.18% 13.78% 10.43% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSW Industrials and DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials $964.80 million 4.32 $136.65 million $8.52 29.30 DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund $119.84 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSW Industrials has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund.

Dividends

CSW Industrials pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. CSW Industrials pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSW Industrials has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CSW Industrials and DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials 0 7 0 0 2.00 DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

CSW Industrials currently has a consensus target price of $304.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given CSW Industrials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products. The Engineered Building Solutions segment offers architectural railings and associated services; fire and smoke protection solutions; and pre-engineered and custom architectural building components for use in architecturally specified building products. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment provides compounds, lubricants, lubricant management products, and sealants; desiccant breather filtration products; and contamination control, industrial maintenance and repair, rail friction modifiers, sealants, and operations solutions for use in energy, general industrial, mining, and rail transportation. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises. DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is domiciled in the United States.

