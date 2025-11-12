Analyzing Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlanta Braves and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A 1 3 3 1 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 5.21 -$2.51 million ($0.04) -1,375.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $4.04 billion 5.71 $194.56 million $0.78 118.49

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A beats Atlanta Braves on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.