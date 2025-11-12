Analysts Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 232.83

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price target (down from GBX 330) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 147.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 134.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 196.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.90.

SSP Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 69,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total value of £119,382.11. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

