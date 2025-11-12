Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 787.40

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 763.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMV. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 850 to GBX 785 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 627 to GBX 555 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 805 to GBX 775 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 7th.

LON:RMV opened at GBX 568.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 691.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 742.23. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 474.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 827. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

