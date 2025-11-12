Analysts Set Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target at $7.22

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.0278.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday.

Repay stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Repay has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%.The business had revenue of $77.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 26,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $155,407.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 193,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,903.48. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in Repay by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 595,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179,754 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Repay by 33.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 967,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 241,491 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Repay by 178.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 16.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

