Analysts Set Expectations for Joby Aviation FY2026 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Joby Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $364,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,970.12. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $463,723.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,487.52. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock worth $25,068,869 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

