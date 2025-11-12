Analysts Set Expectations for Franklin Covey FY2026 Earnings

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:FC opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 379.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

