American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.64. 5,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2057 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
