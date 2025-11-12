American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.64. 5,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2057 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 7,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 242.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

