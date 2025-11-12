Alexandra Seros Sells 23,093 Shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 23,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $68,124.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,070,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,010.35. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 69,090 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $197,597.40.

On Thursday, November 6th, Alexandra Seros sold 157,817 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $433,996.75.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 41,078 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $94,890.18.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $139,289.50.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Alexandra Seros sold 24,359 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $60,410.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 32,911 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $81,619.28.

On Friday, September 5th, Alexandra Seros sold 22,157 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $54,727.79.

On Thursday, September 4th, Alexandra Seros sold 18,902 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $46,687.94.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Alexandra Seros sold 20,588 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $51,058.24.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Alexandra Seros sold 18,978 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $47,824.56.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 3.1%

EVC opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.63. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.The company had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,202,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 984,510 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 74,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 73,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

