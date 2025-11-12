Akash Palkhiwala Sells 3,333 Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

