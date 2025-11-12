Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.0240, with a volume of 34354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Agri Bank China Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Get Agri Bank China alerts:

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Agri Bank China had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.80%.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agri Bank China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agri Bank China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.