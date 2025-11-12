AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 592,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 742,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Up 1.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $377.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 266.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

