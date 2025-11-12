Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AERT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of -0.36. Aeries Technology has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Insider Transactions at Aeries Technology

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Webb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,012,966 shares in the company, valued at $658,427.90. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $64,270. Insiders own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeries Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

