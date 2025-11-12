Actelis Networks (ASNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Actelis Networks had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 115.31%.The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Actelis Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Actelis Networks Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ASNS opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. Actelis Networks has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASNS shares. Zacks Research cut Actelis Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actelis Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Actelis Networks to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Actelis Networks has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

