Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,823,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,527,039,000 after buying an additional 1,177,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,108,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,738,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,658,180,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

