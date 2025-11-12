988 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 988 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $247,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 58,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,815 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average of $208.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

