8,400 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ICSH stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

