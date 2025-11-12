4,394 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,394 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $85,926,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 824,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.