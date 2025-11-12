3,511 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $263,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 653.1% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ARW stock opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

