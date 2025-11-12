2,760 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 233.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VONE opened at $309.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $312.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

