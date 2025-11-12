18,774 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $89,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group upped their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $50,000.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,081.98. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.5%

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $276.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

