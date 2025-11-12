15,244 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 97.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,525.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Further Reading

