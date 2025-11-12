1,514 Shares in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 8.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $342.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.76.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 51.18%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

