10,000 Shares in Pure Cycle Corporation $PCYO Purchased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 60,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 39.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Pure Cycle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

