Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after acquiring an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $296.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,080. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

