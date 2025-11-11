Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $676,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,823,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,527,039,000 after buying an additional 1,177,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,471 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,916,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,108,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,738,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

