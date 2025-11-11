Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.53.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $180.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

