Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 119.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EPAM Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.