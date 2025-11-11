Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Given New $38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.1%

ZD stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $363.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,304.91. This trade represents a 6.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

