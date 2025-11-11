XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.9174 and last traded at $0.8610. 14,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 15,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XChange TEC.INC. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XChange TEC.INC. has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get XChange TEC.INC. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XHG

XChange TEC.INC. Trading Up 5.0%

XChange TEC.INC. Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.