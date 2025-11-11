Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,556,000 after purchasing an additional 324,340 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,876,000 after buying an additional 355,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,736,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

