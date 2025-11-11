What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for GPI FY2025 Earnings?

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $41.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $42.27. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.43.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $390.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $355.91 and a 12 month high of $490.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.54.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

