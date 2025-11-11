What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for DYN FY2025 Earnings?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.58) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.62). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DYN. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,760,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,257 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,130,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,766,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,510 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $35,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,817.99. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

