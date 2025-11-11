What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Five9 FY2025 Earnings?

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five9 in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Five9 has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $280,948.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,499.05. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $473,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,694.64. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,457. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

