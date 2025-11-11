Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Western Digital worth $42,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,783 shares of company stock worth $6,639,843. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.74.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

