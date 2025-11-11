Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 10.5% increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $10.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,127,566. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

