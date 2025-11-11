Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.06 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

GS opened at $797.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $779.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.28. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

