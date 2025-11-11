West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $100.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -38.21%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 212.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 346.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

