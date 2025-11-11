Weil Company Inc. Acquires 4,019 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTC stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

