Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 242,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.